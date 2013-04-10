NASDAQ Stocks on the Move: (NASDAQ: MNKD), (NASDAQ: HIMX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2013 --MannKind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) traded in the range of $4.16 and $4.45 during its latest trading session, which is also its 52 weeks high price point. The stock had opened at $4.26 and is at $4.41, up 8.62 percent from its previous close of $4.06. MannKind Corp recorded the volume of 6.006 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 4.299 million shares.



Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go as high as $4.75 in the coming sessions. Its first support level stands at $4.18, breaching this level, the stock may tumble to $4.03.



Find out if MNKD could maintain its momentum in the very short term here: http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=MNKD



Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock is at $6.25, up 3.05 percent from its previous close of $6.06. The stock opened the session at $6.03 and touched its highest price point at $6.49. Himax Technologies stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $6.01. The stock is likely to maintain its bullish trend in the near term and medium term. It may touch $6.55 level in the coming trading sessions. On the downside, the stock has support at $6.05.



Himax Technologies designs and develops semiconductor. The company is based out of Taiwan and it was established in 2001.



Find out where HIMX could be headed in the very short term here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=HIMX



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