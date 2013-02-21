NASDAQ: MRVLTech Stocks in the News: (OTCQB: CNCT), (OTC Pink: AXLX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCT) moved up 1,057.14% on heavy volume of 7.95M against an average volume of 23,743. The stock has a 52 week range of 0.00 - 0.47.



China Teletech Holding, Inc. formerly Guangzhou Global Telecom, Inc. is a distributor of pre-paid calling card and integrated mobile phone handsets and a provider of mobile handset value-added services. The Company serves as one of principal distributors of China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile products in Guangzhou City. The Company is also developing an on-line refill platform with China Mobile to develop its on-line business in the Guangdong Province. The Company operates its business through its subsidiaries in China.



Find out where CNCT could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CNCT



Axiologix, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXLX) an International Technology and Services Organization focused on delivering 'Cloud' Products and Services announced that it has completed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of a leading California based provider of IP voice, data and managed services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the United States.



Details of the transaction are not being disclosed. Completion of the acquisition would bring immediate additional annual revenues in excess of $5 million to the group and is EBITDA positive.



Axiologix Inc. is an International Technology and Services Organization focused on delivering Cloud-based Products and Services to small and medium sized businesses primarily in the United States and to operators globally.



Find out more on AXLX here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=AXLX



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www. MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009