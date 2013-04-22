NASDAQ Stocks Announcements On: (NASDAQ: GALE), (NASDAQ: MNKD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALE) announced that Mark W. Schwartz, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate update at the 2013 BIO International Convention. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2013 at 8:45 a.m. CT at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, IL.



Galena Biopharma, Inc. (GALE) is a Portland, Oregon-based biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted oncology treatments that address major unmet medical needs to advance cancer care. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Galena Biopharma, Inc. in September 2011. Galena Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.



Find out what could happen with GALE after this announcement here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GALE



MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD) founder and CEO Al Mann has assured investors that positive results from two phase III studies of his inhaled, fast-acting insulin Afrezza due in August will lead quickly to an FDA approval filing.



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AFREZZA inhalation powder, an insulin that is in late-stage clinical investigation for the treatment of adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for the control of hyperglycemia. The company also develops MedTone and Dreamboat inhaler devices. MannKind Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.



Find out more on MNKD here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=MNKD



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure: Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009