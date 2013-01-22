NASDAQ Stocks in the News: (NASDAQ: INTC), (NASDAQ: DELL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) went down after the company reported earnings. Intel Corporation today reported full-year revenue of $53.3 billion, operating income of $14.6 billion, net income of $11.0 billion and EPS of $2.13. The company generated approximately $18.9 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $4.4 billion, and used $4.8 billion to repurchase 191 million shares of stock. For the fourth quarter, Intel posted revenue of $13.5 billion, operating income of $3.2 billion, net income of $2.5 billion and EPS of 48 cents. The company generated approximately $6 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.1 billion and used $1.0 billion to repurchase 47 million shares of stock.



Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) has hired Evercore Partners Inc. to test whether the company could have a better offer and to advise special committee of board of directors.



The Wall Street Journal reported that Dell is working with two investments, first TPG Capital and second Silver Lake Partners, both of which have taken other tech companies private.



Dell Inc. (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries.



