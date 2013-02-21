NASDAQ Stocks Making Headlines: (NASDAQ: WEN), (NASDAQ: GALE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) recently announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2013, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2013.



During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a 100 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend rate from $0.02 to $0.04 per share, effective with the Company's December 2012 dividend.



The Wendy's Company is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's® system includes more than 6,500 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 26 countries and U.S. territories worldwide.



Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALE) announced early this month that Mark J. Ahn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the 15th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference.



Galena Biopharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs using targeted biotherapeutics. The company develops cancer therapeutics using peptide-based immunotherapy products, including its lead product candidate NeuVax (nelipepimut-S or E75), which is in Phase 3 PRESENT trial for the treatment of various cancers. Galena Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.



