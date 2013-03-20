NASDAQ Stocks on the Move: (NASDAQ: BBRY), (NASDAQ: SIRI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --Research in Motion Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $15.90 and remained in $15.67 and $16.14 price range during the session. The stock is 5.19 percent higher at $15.81. Research in Motion’s first support level is at $15.65. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $15.40. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $15.97. The stock has traded 33.791 million shares so far.



Research in Motion stock has responded well to its recent launch of BlackBerry 10 devices.



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Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock is at $3.09, up 0.98 percent from its previous close of $306. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 20.332 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 55.093 million shares. The stock opened the session at $3.08 and touched its highest price point at $3.12. Sirius XM Radio stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $3.07. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may test its first support level at $2.85.



Sirius XM Radio provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada.



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