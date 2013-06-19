NASDAQ Stocks on the Move : (NASDAQ : MSFT), (NASDAQ : EBAY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock has a high beta of 1.1, implying its high volatility. The stock’s trading price stands at $34.99, up 0.03 percent from its previous close of $34.98. It opened the session at $34.98 and had recorded a trading volume of 10.080 million shares. However the average trading volume stands at 52.851 million shares.



The stock also oscillated in the range of $34.77 and $35.09 during its last trading session. The 52 week high of the stock was recorded as $35.78 with $26.26 as its 52 week low. The company’s market capitalization stands at $292.25 billion and it offers hardware and software services worldwide.



Find out more on MSFT here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MSFT



eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion along with a beta of 0.79 respectively. The stock is currently trading at $52.59, up 0.05 percent from its previous close of $52.56. It traded in the range of $52.20 and $52.99 during its last trading session and opened the session at $52.64.



The stock has a lower trading volume of 6.542 million shares, in contrast to the average trading volume of 10.771 million shares. It is also trading below its 50 days SMA and 200 days SMA of $53.86 and $53.73. The company is based in California and was founded in 1995.



Get the latest reports on EBAY here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=EBAY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009