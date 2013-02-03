NASDAQ Stocks Special Announcements: (NASDAQ: MU), (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2013 --Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced the appointment of Richard M. Beyer to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Beyer was Chairman and CEO of Freescale Semiconductor from 2008 through June 2012 and continues to serve as a Director with Freescale.



"We are extremely pleased to welcome Rich to our Board of Directors," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan. "Rich brings unique experience and strengths to our board, and we look forward to his contributions."



Micron Technology Inc. is one of the key players when it comes to memory products. The company is especially in solid position with regard to DRAM and NAND markets, where its main competitors are Samsung and Toshiba respectively.



Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) announced that Mark Vranesh, Chief Financial Officer, and David Ko, Chief Operations Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco. The session is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2013.



Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms. The company offers its online social games under the CityVille, Zynga Poker, FarmVille, CastleVille, FrontierVille, Mafia Wars, Word with Friends, Hidden Chronicles, Zynga Bingo, Scramble With Friends, Slingo, and Dream Heights names.



