NASDAQ Stocks Traders Should Know About: (NASDAQ: ORCC), (NASDAQ: KERX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Harwood Feffer LLP is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Online Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: ORCC) concerning the proposed acquisition of the Company by ACI Worldwide Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $126 million.



On January 31, 2013, ORCC announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by ACI. Under the terms of the agreement, ORCC shareholders will receive $3.85 for each share of ORCC owned.



Online Resources Corporation develops and supplies its proprietary Digital Payment Framework to enable ePayment choices between consumers and financial institutions, creditors, and billers in the United States.



Find out more on ORCC here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ORCC



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock consisting of 8,234,000 shares at $8.49 per share.



In connection with this offering, Keryx granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 1,235,100 additional shares of common stock.



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of medically important pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease. Keryx is developing Zerenex (ferric citrate), an oral, ferric iron-based compound that has the capacity to bind to phosphate and form non-absorbable complexes.



Find out more on KERX here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=KERX



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009