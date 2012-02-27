NASDAQ Topping, Are You Ready to Sell?

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2012 --In this week’s edition of QQQ Trends, Stephen looks at breakdown points and downside targets for not only the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF, but also the major leveraged ETF’s, and upside targets for the NASDAQ 100 VIX.



Symbols covered in this week’s video include:



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ VOLATILITY INDEX (^QQV)

Horizons BetaPro 2X NASDAQ 100 Bull (HQU.TO)

Horizons BetaPro 2X NASDAQ 100 Bear (HQD.TO)

ProShares Ultra 2X QQQ (QLD)

ProShares UltraShort 2x QQQ (QID)

ProShares UltraPro 3X Bull QQQ (TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short 3X QQQ (SQQQ)



To view this week’s video, please visit

http://theuptrend.com/QQQ-NASDAQ-100-ETF-Newsletter-20120227.htm



Or visit us on YouTube.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixmZu36FvSE



You can also subscribe to us on iTunes by visiting

http://stockmarkettiming.podbean.com/



TheUpTrend.com Stock Market Timing Service is a technical analysis and on-line charting service that gives investors access to Stephen Whiteside proprietary technical analysis tools. TheUpTrend.com focuses on providing technical information to help investors find low-risk opportunities, avoid high-risk situations, anticipate trend changes, set price targets, manage risk, and follow the Smart Money. To sign up for our free daily Video Newsletters, please visit http://www.theuptrend.com/