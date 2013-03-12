NASDAQ Volume Leaders: (NYSE:RDN), (NYSE:MTG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2013 --Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) released data for primary mortgage insurance delinquencies for February 2013. These details may also be found on Radian’s website.



Radian Group Inc. (RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance and related risk mitigation products and services to mortgage lenders nationwide through its principal operating subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. These services help promote and preserve homeownership opportunities for homebuyers, while protecting lenders from default-related losses on residential first mortgages and facilitating the sale of low-downpayment mortgages in the secondary market.



Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Find out more on RDN here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RDN



MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) last week issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of February 2013 for their primary mortgage insurance. The information concerning new notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers.



MGIC, the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, is the nation's largest private mortgage insurer as measured by $162.1 billion primary insurance in force covering 1.0 million mortgages as of December 31, 2012. MGIC serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-downpayment mortgages a reality.



Find out where MTG could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MTG



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.

For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009