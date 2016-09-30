Nashua, NH Dentist Launches New Dental Implant Center That Offers the Latest Treatment Model in Modern Implant Dentistry

Lexington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Dr. Rose Wang, dental implants dentist in Nashua, NH recently launched The Rose Wang Advanced Dental Implant Center that is providing patients with the latest and most comprehensive methods and technology for achieving permanent smiles even after the loss of their permanent teeth. Dr. Wang offers four different levels of dental implant services, and does so all at one location, eliminating the need for patients to see more than one dental specialist to complete their procedure.



By the age of 45, most Americans have lost at least one permanent tooth due to injury, decay, or other health problems. This can lead to patients having feelings of embarrassment about their smiles, trouble speaking, and the diminishing of the surrounding jawbone and gum tissue. With dental implants, Dr. Rose Wang is able to help patients essentially replace the function of the tooth root that was lost with a small metal anchor. This anchor acts as a tooth root would, keeping the jaw bone and tissues active and viable while supporting an artificial porcelain crown that replaces the visible portion of the tooth.



Depending on the needs of the patient, Dr. Wang can offer single, partial, full arch, and full mouth dental implant treatments. At The Rose Wang Advanced Dental Implant Center, patients have access to a complete implant treatment program that encompasses an in-house CT scan, sedation dentistry, extraction of loose or unhealthy teeth, bone grafting, dental implants, an in-house dental lab, and prosthesis management. She is proud to offer a holistic approach to this treatment that focuses on patient education, oral health rehabilitation, and long-term hygiene care programs.



According to Dr. Rose Wang, "We offer the ultimate integrating implant systems that provide better oral health and a beautiful smile for life. This system provides our patients with minimally invasive, long-lasting solutions that are affordable and based around protocol for the individual's specific needs. Each patient treatment plan is structured around their overall health, age, specific dental needs, as well as their financial needs and desires."



About Dr. Rose Wang

Dr. Wang has more than two decades of experience as a dental professional practicing in Nashua. She earned her dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry and since then has remained heavily involved in continuing dental education, particularly with dental implants. She is a member of the ADA, the Academy of Implant Dentistry, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Wang was voted the Best Dentist of Greater Nashua in 2011.



To learn more about the dental implant services offered by Dr. Rose Wang in Nashua, NH, please visit www.rosewangdentalimplantcenter.com.