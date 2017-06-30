Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --No woman wants to be out of shape for their big day. No guy does either. The good news is that for those willing to put in the work, help is available on the horizon. Enter, Nashville-area 160 acre all-inclusive fitness boot camp Fit Farm, who absolutely specialize in getting brides and bachelors, into their best shape ever – quickly, so they look completely fantastic on their wedding day; no gimmicks, or graphic image alteration for wedding photographs required. To say brides and bachelors have responded with enthusiasm is quite the understatement.



"At Fit Farm, we believe in offering brides a unique bridal fitness experience that challenges their limits," explains Kristin Intress, founder and Chief Experience Officer of Fit Farm. "The sense of community, education and motivation at Fit Farm gives them the tools beyond the workouts, to take not just to their wedding day, but far beyond that. We're focused on sustainable, positive change. A bride can bring her bridesmaids with her and they can all sweat, grunt and groan their way to gorgeous!"



According to Fit Farm, they are very much considered to be the nation's #1 rated fitness and weight loss boot camp, staffed by some of the best professionals available anywhere. The bride, groom, and bridesmaids don't ever have to worry about working out in a public gym or around people who aren't part of the exclusive campus fitness ecosystem – the training program is not only all-inclusive but completely private. The trainers have worked hard to bring a full month's worth of quality training into carefully crafted programs as short as a single week – and in a special offer if four bridesmaids attend, the bride is able to have the Fit Farm experience for free, with some great perks like free massage thrown in on her behalf.



The bridal boot camp week at Fit Farm can be completely life changing. Seven hours of health, wellness and training activities per day, utilizing safe and proven methods to burn fat and tone muscle never fail to deliver results, and the trainers are skilled motivators with a clear and compassionate vision of what their clients' are looking for in order to move their body-shaping goals forward, both short and long-term. Some highlights of Fit Farm, include the real food for the real world nutritional framework created individually for each guest in the Fit Farm kitchen labs; community-spirited super motivational training centering around an impressive main lodge which showcases both function and form in a retro (yet super-modern-under-the-hood) communal environment; the special – and quickly becoming famous in the fitness world - "Whippy Barn" (which remains, in itself, a truly unique corner of Fit Farm's already diverse fitness playground); custom programming for every person who attends and much, much more.



The response to the special programs at Fit Farm for soon to be wives and husbands has been remarkably positive across the board.



Michelle S., from Tennessee, recently said in a five-star review, "It was a hard choice to come to Farm since I didn't know what to expect. I am so glad I did, it was an absolutely amazing experience that no only helped me get into amazing shape for my wedding, along with two of my bridesmaids, but showed me what I'm really capable of when I put my heart and mind into it. I've not only maintained my new figure but kept the new boost in confidence too. Five stars and fully recommended!"



For more information be sure to visit http://fit.farm.



