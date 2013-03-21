Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Nashville Electronic/Dance Artist Inevitable Releases New Single “Queen of the Dance Floor”



Kurt Kirton, aka Inevitable, recently released a new progressive house single, “Queen of the Dance Floor,”--a collaboration with vocalist Maureen Murphy.



The song’s concept began after Kirton took in a few drag shows at different clubs across the globe and lyrics started to flow.



The song’s development sparked Kirton’s contacting friend and songwriter/keyboardist, Jason Beetz, to help him complete the writing process. After initially collaborating via phone, the two arranged the song in Memphis on one of Kirton’s stops through.



Despite several setbacks (the original singer and programmer backing out and loss of the full feature music video), “Queen of the Dance Floor” was born.



“Even though Nashville is not a hotbed of dance and electronic music production like L.A. or Amsterdam, as long as a dance artist is offering great music and approaching it with ambition and professionalism, they can be successful,” Kirton explained.



Remix contest winner Suneil S. (of Edinburgh, Scotland) submitted a slightly slower and more electronica version, and Cliff Millender, another friend of Kirton’s, was tapped to make a darker trance version.



“Cliff and I worked together on a track for my previous band, People In A Box,” Kirton said. “Besides his success landing a track he co-wrote on Cascada’s highly successful album, Evacuate the Dance Floor, he’s a good friend that I can rely on and a very talented programmer.”



Kirton met featured vocalist Maureen Murphy through some casual networking. In addition to regular session work and background vocals (for artists such as Zac Brown Band), Maureen records and performs her own music full time. After thinking her voice would work well on a dance track and keeping an ear out for opportunities, it was an ideal union of talent.



With dance music being in the forefront of Top 40/CHR currently, “Queen of the Dance Floor” has been serviced to that format as well as Dance radio worldwide. Video files are online at YouTube (http://youtube.com/channel/UC8_4bcINvsSUC3NsUs3bzTw?feature=watch) and Vimeo, and the track and its remixes are available for purchase at iTunes, Amazon, Myspace, etc.



Inevitable’s music and bio can be found online at Inevitable Web Site.



