Nashville Singer-Songwriter Jeremy Parsons Signs with MTS for Publicity and Promotions

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --"The lyrically and sonically powerful, 'Burn This House Down,' (Jeremy Parsons) really paints a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, as he sings about heartbreak and acceptance. He is not afraid to display his vulnerability on this song, and it shows." - Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal



Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy Parsons has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas and Nashville, whre he is a regular performer at Swingin' Doors Saloon. Pulling from the example of Texas performance artists, Jeremy loves to interact with his audience, captivating the crowd with his genuine personality, unique humor, and heart-felt love of his occupation.



MTS Management Group is happy to announce Jeremy Parsons has signed with them for publicity and promotions of his latest album release, "Things I Need To Say." The album features his current single,"Burn This House Down." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pujS2RNU3PY. Jeremy will be embarking on an aggressive press campaign to promote the release. MTS is now booking interviews and appearances for him.



For more information on Jeremy Parsons, please visit:



Website: https://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jmpickinfool/



Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jmparsonsmusic?lang=en



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic/



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3Ffn2rC10WkQ9AIHy9Odgq



About MTS Management Group

Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. In just 8 years, MTS has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has done press campaigns for Country For a Cause, Music City Hayride, legendary singer-songwriter Margie Singleton, NAMM Metal Jam, multi-platinum producer, Dom Capuano, country chart-topper Richard Lynch and dozens more.



http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com