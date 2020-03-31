NASM Provides Free Resource Guide for Fitness Professionals During COVID-19

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness certifications, has launched a free online guide with resources and instructions to help personal trainers and other fitness professionals adapt to the extraordinary challenges and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The guide is accessible via NASM's website at NASM.org and offers a variety of relevant content, including step-by-step directions on leveraging technology and social media to connect with clients and support their fitness needs. Topics include: "How to Virtually Train Clients," "Workouts at Home with Minimal Equipment," "Healthy Eating at Home," and "Techniques to Reduce Anxiety."



"These are extraordinary times and we are here to provide leadership and guidance to our community of health and fitness professionals," said Laurie McCartney, President of Global Fitness & Wellness, Ascend Learning. "With a significant number of health clubs closed, many of our personal trainers and group fitness instructors are looking for ways to maintain connections with at-home clients so they can provide the much-needed workouts, nutrition tips, meditations and more to help keep people healthy."



NASM's online resource guide includes links to podcasts, blog articles and videos that offer insights and advice on how fitness professionals can navigate the new realities of social-distancing and working from home.



Due to the cancellation of major industry events, like the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) annual convention, many fitness professionals are also struggling to earn enough Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to qualify for recertification. NASM is helping by providing a free course in Mental Toughness to all members of the fitness community. This online program not only provides timely and actionable education, but it also helps trainers close the gap on their recertification requirements.



"We know these are difficult and unprecedented times. We want to be there for our community, and we encourage all our trainers and instructors to have the opportunity to adapt and expand their expertise," said McCartney.



About NASM

Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professional they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Training program along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES). For more information, visit https://www.nasm.org.