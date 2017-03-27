National American Miss Florida Open Calls Have Begun

National American Miss (NAM), the nation’s largest pageant for girls is currently hosting the 2017 open calls for the Florida area.
Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls is currently having open calls in Florida. NAM has been around for over a decade and every year awards over $1,000,000 in cash, awards, scholarships, prizes, and more. The girls will gain self-confidence, self-respect, poise, communication skills, and above all…friends and memories that last a lifetime!
One of the most important aspects of National American Miss is that there are no hidden fees…all fees are disclosed up front. This is something you don't get from other beauty pageants. In addition, since NAM focuses on a girl's natural beauty, there is a "no-makeup" rule for girls ages 12 and under. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%).
The NAM's highly-acclaimed production team is not only the heart and soul of the organization, but they go above and beyond to make each and every pageant unlike any other. Best of all…no prior pageant experience is required! You will receive all of the information and help you need prior to the pageant.
The girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss will travel during the summer across the country representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will take an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant. During this time, she will not only crown her successor, but she and a guest will receive a tour of Hollywood and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!
So, get ready! Any girl is welcome to compete. Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!
Open calls for the Florida areas are:
Saturday, March 25 – Orlando, FL at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando, FL 32836
Session Times: 1:00pm or 3:30pm
Sunday, March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL at the St. Petersburg Hilton Carillon
950 Lake Carillon Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Session Times: 1:00pm or 3:30pm
Monday, March 27 – Daytona, FL at the Daytona Ocean Center
101 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Session Time: 6:30pm
Tuesday, March 28 – Orlando, FL at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista
1850 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Orlando, FL 32830
Session Time: 6:30pm
Wednesday, March 29 – Lakeland FL at the Lake Mirror Complex Auditorium
121 South Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Session Time: 6:30pm
Thursday, March 30 – Ocala, FL at the Holiday Inn Ocala
3600 Southwest 38th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474
Session Time: 6:30pm
Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL at The Event Factory
7565 w Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615
Session Time: 6:30pm
Saturday, April 1 – Sarasota, FL at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota
1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236
Session Times: 12:00pm or 2:00pm
Sunday, April 2 – Tampa, FL at the Tampa Marriott Westshore
1001 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
Session Times: 11:30am, 1:30pm or 3:30pm
Monday, April 3 – Altamonte Springs, FL at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs
350 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Session Time: 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 4 – Orlando, FL at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
8001 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Session Time: 6:30pm
Thursday, April 6 – Melbourne, FL at the Crowne Plaza Melbourne Oceanfront
2605 N Hwy A1A, Melbourne, FL 32903
Session Time: 6:30pm
