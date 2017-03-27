National American Miss Florida Open Calls Have Begun

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls is currently having open calls in Florida. NAM has been around for over a decade and every year awards over $1,000,000 in cash, awards, scholarships, prizes, and more. The girls will gain self-confidence, self-respect, poise, communication skills, and above all…friends and memories that last a lifetime!



One of the most important aspects of National American Miss is that there are no hidden fees…all fees are disclosed up front. This is something you don't get from other beauty pageants. In addition, since NAM focuses on a girl's natural beauty, there is a "no-makeup" rule for girls ages 12 and under. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%).



The NAM's highly-acclaimed production team is not only the heart and soul of the organization, but they go above and beyond to make each and every pageant unlike any other. Best of all…no prior pageant experience is required! You will receive all of the information and help you need prior to the pageant.



The girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss will travel during the summer across the country representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will take an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant. During this time, she will not only crown her successor, but she and a guest will receive a tour of Hollywood and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!



So, get ready! Any girl is welcome to compete. Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!



Open calls for the Florida areas are:



Saturday, March 25 – Orlando, FL at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando, FL 32836

Session Times: 1:00pm or 3:30pm



Sunday, March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL at the St. Petersburg Hilton Carillon

950 Lake Carillon Dr., St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Session Times: 1:00pm or 3:30pm



Monday, March 27 – Daytona, FL at the Daytona Ocean Center

101 N Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Session Time: 6:30pm



Tuesday, March 28 – Orlando, FL at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

1850 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Orlando, FL 32830

Session Time: 6:30pm



Wednesday, March 29 – Lakeland FL at the Lake Mirror Complex Auditorium

121 South Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, March 30 – Ocala, FL at the Holiday Inn Ocala

3600 Southwest 38th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474

Session Time: 6:30pm



Friday, March 31 – Tampa, FL at The Event Factory

7565 w Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, April 1 – Sarasota, FL at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota

1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL 34236

Session Times: 12:00pm or 2:00pm



Sunday, April 2 – Tampa, FL at the Tampa Marriott Westshore

1001 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

Session Times: 11:30am, 1:30pm or 3:30pm



Monday, April 3 – Altamonte Springs, FL at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs

350 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Session Time: 6:30pm



Tuesday, April 4 – Orlando, FL at the Wyndham Orlando Resort

8001 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, April 6 – Melbourne, FL at the Crowne Plaza Melbourne Oceanfront

2605 N Hwy A1A, Melbourne, FL 32903

Session Time: 6:30pm



Follow National American Miss on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/NationalAmericanMissPageant/ (Facebook)

https://twitter.com/NtlAmericanMiss (Twitter)

https://www.pinterest.com/ntlamericanmiss/(Pinterest)

https://www.youtube.com/user/MyNAMiss (YouTube)