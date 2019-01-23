National American Miss Georgia Open Calls Are About to Begin

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2019 --National American Miss (NAM) is a pageant unlike any you've seen before. A pageant that celebrates each girl's unique natural beauty and talent, while empowering her to unleash her full potential wherever life takes her.



The National American Miss competition does not rely on gimmicks like spray tans, skimpy outfits, or too much makeup - in fact, there is a no makeup rule for contestants under 12! This allows each contestant's true beauty to shine. Instead of only emphasizing exterior traits, NAM asks girls to dig deeper, to develop the poise and confidence that will help them throughout their future education and careers.



There are no swimsuits in this contest! Instead, the NAM's categories are designed to test each girl's communication and presentation skills: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). These four categories will allow every contestant to shine in her own skin by being evaluated on poise, personality, communication, confidence, and a willingness to help others. Girls of all shapes and sizes, with varying looks and backgrounds, are all on an equal playing field in this competition.



In addition to a generous 1.5 million dollars in scholarships awarded annually, NAM offers the priceless opportunity for girls to sharpen presentation and public speaking abilities, all while forging friendships that will last a lifetime. This age appropriate contest will help girls develop their competitive skills in a supportive environment. In fact, no prior pageant experience is necessary - NAM's skilled and caring production team will walk contestants through every step of the program. NAM firmly believes that with hard work and dedication, every girl has what it takes to succeed - regardless of her previous experience!



Each year, one exceptional girl will rise above the rest to be crowned NAM Queen. In addition to a $5,000 scholarship, she will enjoy a summer representing girls of all backgrounds as she travels the country in her duties as Queen. She will have the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Hollywood and enjoy a VIP tour of Disneyland that fall, before she returns to the NAM pageant to crown her successor during Thanksgiving weekend.



Could the clever, compassionate girl in your life be the next to wear the NAM crown? There's only one way to find out, and that's to visit the next open casting call! NAM only requires one flat fee to participate - unlike other pageants, which may sneak hidden fees into every aspect of the competition.



Learn more at https://www.namiss.com/



