National American Miss Houston Open Calls Are About to Begin

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --The National American Miss (NAM) pageant is unlike other "beauty pageants". Instead of focusing on a girl's exterior beauty, NAM honors each contestant's natural talent, poise, and inner beauty, while encouraging her to "unleash her full potential" - NAM's empowering motto.
The National American Miss competition is designed to allow each contestant to showcase her presentation and communication talents, as well as her understanding, compassion, and benevolence. Without relying on artificial or tacky elements, such as swimsuits and scantily clad outfits, participants can display what it truly means to be a trailblazer.
One of the best aspects of a NAM competition is that makeup is not allowed for contestants under the age of 12. While other pageants allow girls of all ages to apply heavy makeup, wigs, and other artificial accessories, National American Miss helps girls hone their skills and natural beauty that can help lead to future successes.
Each contestant is judged on four categories in a National American Miss pageant: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). It's these categories that allows participants to be a platform for personality, self-confidence, and dedication. In addition, it's NAM's diversity that sets them apart from other competitions. Contestants from various backgrounds, cultures, looks, ethnicities, shapes, and sizes learn life skills and develop lifelong experiences.
Unlike other competitions, NAM requires no prior experience in pageantry. Why? Because NAM's experienced staff prepares each girl for proper stage techniques, interviews, and every aspect of competition. In addition to building real world skills, NAM believes that diligence and commitment helps participants learn what it takes to succeed. National American Miss celebrates each girl's individuality leading to over 1 million dollars in scholarships awarded each year. Each competition will lead one remarkable girl closer to being crowned NAM Queen.
The ultimate winner of NAM's pageant will receive a myriad of prizes and awards, including a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to embark on a nationwide journey as Queen representing all girls throughout the U.S. In addition, during NAM's National Pageant Week, she will enjoy 2 tickets to a VIP day at Disneyland®, and finally crowing her successor at the following year's national pageant.
If you know of a special girl who could benefit from participating in the National American Miss Pageant, visit the next open call. Check out the dates, times, and locations below to find an open call near you.
Sunday, April 14, 2019
at the Houston Marriott Energy Corridor
16011 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094
Session Time: 2:00pm
Monday, April 15, 2019
at the Royal Sonesta
2222 West South Loop, Houston, TX 77027
Session Time: 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
at the NASA Clear Lake Hilton Hotel
3000 East NASA Pkwy.; Houston, TX 77058
Session Time: 6:30pm
Thursday, April 18, 2019
at the Lufkin Pitser Garrison Convention Center
601 North Second Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901
Session Time 6:30pm
Friday, April 19, 2019
at the Royal Sonesta
2222 West South Loop, Houston, TX 77027
Session Time: 6:30pm
Saturday, April 20, 2019
at the Marriott Houston North - Greenspoint area
255 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77060
Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:00pm
Monday, April 22, 2019
at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel
1601 Lake Robbins Dr.; The Woodlands, TX 77380
Session Time: 6:30pm
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
At Crowne Plaza Houston near Reliant
8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054
Session Time: 6:30pm
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
the Sugar Land Marriott Towne Square Hotel
16090 City Walk; Sugar Land, TX 77479
Session Time: 6:30pm
For more information, visit https://www.namiss.com/.
Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalAmericanMissPageant/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NtlAmericanMiss
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4bZM27CDhpWrQBsEOHxcg
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nationalamericanmiss/