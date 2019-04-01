National American Miss Houston Open Calls Are About to Begin

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --The National American Miss (NAM) pageant is unlike other "beauty pageants". Instead of focusing on a girl's exterior beauty, NAM honors each contestant's natural talent, poise, and inner beauty, while encouraging her to "unleash her full potential" - NAM's empowering motto.



The National American Miss competition is designed to allow each contestant to showcase her presentation and communication talents, as well as her understanding, compassion, and benevolence. Without relying on artificial or tacky elements, such as swimsuits and scantily clad outfits, participants can display what it truly means to be a trailblazer.



One of the best aspects of a NAM competition is that makeup is not allowed for contestants under the age of 12. While other pageants allow girls of all ages to apply heavy makeup, wigs, and other artificial accessories, National American Miss helps girls hone their skills and natural beauty that can help lead to future successes.



Each contestant is judged on four categories in a National American Miss pageant: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). It's these categories that allows participants to be a platform for personality, self-confidence, and dedication. In addition, it's NAM's diversity that sets them apart from other competitions. Contestants from various backgrounds, cultures, looks, ethnicities, shapes, and sizes learn life skills and develop lifelong experiences.



Unlike other competitions, NAM requires no prior experience in pageantry. Why? Because NAM's experienced staff prepares each girl for proper stage techniques, interviews, and every aspect of competition. In addition to building real world skills, NAM believes that diligence and commitment helps participants learn what it takes to succeed. National American Miss celebrates each girl's individuality leading to over 1 million dollars in scholarships awarded each year. Each competition will lead one remarkable girl closer to being crowned NAM Queen.



The ultimate winner of NAM's pageant will receive a myriad of prizes and awards, including a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to embark on a nationwide journey as Queen representing all girls throughout the U.S. In addition, during NAM's National Pageant Week, she will enjoy 2 tickets to a VIP day at Disneyland®, and finally crowing her successor at the following year's national pageant.



If you know of a special girl who could benefit from participating in the National American Miss Pageant, visit the next open call. Check out the dates, times, and locations below to find an open call near you.



Sunday, April 14, 2019

at the Houston Marriott Energy Corridor

16011 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094

Session Time: 2:00pm



Monday, April 15, 2019

at the Royal Sonesta

2222 West South Loop, Houston, TX 77027

Session Time: 6:30pm



Tuesday, April 16, 2019

at the NASA Clear Lake Hilton Hotel

3000 East NASA Pkwy.; Houston, TX 77058

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, April 18, 2019

at the Lufkin Pitser Garrison Convention Center

601 North Second Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901

Session Time 6:30pm



Friday, April 19, 2019

at the Royal Sonesta

2222 West South Loop, Houston, TX 77027

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, April 20, 2019

at the Marriott Houston North - Greenspoint area

255 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77060

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:00pm



Monday, April 22, 2019

at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel

1601 Lake Robbins Dr.; The Woodlands, TX 77380

Session Time: 6:30pm



Tuesday, April 23, 2019

At Crowne Plaza Houston near Reliant

8686 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77054

Session Time: 6:30pm



Wednesday, April 24, 2019

the Sugar Land Marriott Towne Square Hotel

16090 City Walk; Sugar Land, TX 77479

Session Time: 6:30pm



For more information, visit https://www.namiss.com/.



