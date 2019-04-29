National American Miss Launches Open Calls in California

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2019 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant system for girls, is hosting open calls in California! NAM is a pageant that celebrates each girl's unique natural beauty and abilities, while empowering her to unleash her full potential wherever life takes her.



Celebrating its 17th birthday, NAM annually awards over $1,000,000 a year in cash, awards, prizes, scholarships, and more. Each girl who participates will gain confidence, self-esteem, communication skills, self-assurance, and especially…friends and memories that last a lifetime! The open call process introduces girls ages 4 to 18 years old to the Miss California program and provides them with all the exciting details they need to become a state finalist.



Each of the Miss California competitions challenges and encourages young ladies in every part of their lives. They will learn that they are never too young to do whatever they set their minds to. The goal of National American Miss is to, "encourage America's future leaders and equip them with valuable life skills like communicating effectively during an interview and presenting themselves in a positive confident way."



National American Miss is quite different than a "beauty pageant". This unique organization fosters positive self-image and focuses on a girl's natural beauty, using a recurring theme of "keeping it real". This can especially be seen in the "no-makeup" rule for girls younger than 13 years of age. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in four categories: Formal Wear Modeling (30%), Personal Introduction (30%), Interview (30%), and Community Service Project (10%). Therefore, girls of all shapes and sizes, with varying looks and backgrounds, are all on an equal playing field in this competition.



One of the best features of NAM is that no prior pageant experience is required! The goal of National American Miss is to help girls grow skills and confidence that they can use for the rest of their lives; not only in a pageant setting. After attending an open call, NAM provides an interactive training session, where each state finalist has the opportunity to practice each area of the Miss California Pageant. National American Miss' friendly and supportive staff members are ready and willing to guide each girl through her entire pageant experience.



The girl that earns the title of Miss California, in each age division, will represent California at the national pageant. Nationals are held annually Thanksgiving week, in Anaheim, California. In addition to cash, trophy, crown, banner, and roses; the new Miss California prize package includes her entry fees to the national pageant, airfare to Hollywood, and a day at Disneyland®!



Do you have a young lady in your life that that you believe in… NOW is the time to instill a newfound sense of purpose of who she is and what she can achieve? If you do, encourage that future leader to attend an open call by signing up at namiss.com/CA.



Not from California? Click here http://www.namiss.com/dates to get more information about your state event.



Open calls for the California area are:



Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Hyatt Orange County

11999 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, April 25, 2019

Sheraton Pasadena

303 Cordova Street; Pasadena, CA, US 91101

Session Times: 5:00pm and 6:45



Saturday, April 27, 2019

Double Tree San Bernardino

285 E Hospitality Ln, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:00pm



Sunday, April 28, 2019

Long Beach Marriott

4700 Airport Plaza Dr. Long Beach, CA 90815

Session Times: 1:00 and 3:00pm



