National American Miss National Photoshoot in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --The National American Miss (NAM) is a pageant unlike any other, a new type of pageant for a new generation of girls. The primary goal of NAM is to grow confidence in teens and pre-teen girls across the U.S. and teach real world skills.



NAM's focus is on fostering positive self-image by enhancing the natural beauty within. Girls of all shapes and sizes, with varying looks and backgrounds, are all on an equal playing field in this competition.



On January 18-20, 2019, the 12 girls who were crowned as the 2018 National winners participated in the "National American Miss Photoshoot" in Houston, Texas. This glamorous photo shoot was part of their prize package as 2018 NAM winners. Additionally, their photos will be showcased in the NAM Magazine, online, and on social media.



Over the coming weeks, the official search for 2019 contestants is scheduled to begin with open calls for state competitions happening all over the country. Unlike old-style beauty pageants, the National American Miss competition doesn't rely on skimpy outfits, a lot of makeup, or silly, canned questions.



NAM Offers A New Type of Competition For Girls



While there are many aspects of NAM that break from the old mold, three main differences are apparent from the start:



- Minimal or No Make Up: There is a no makeup rule for contestants under 12. This enables each contestant's true beauty to shine. Instead of only emphasizing exterior traits, NAM asks girls to dig deeper, to develop the poise and confidence that will help them throughout their future education and careers.



- No Swimsuits: There are also no swimsuits in this contest. Instead, NAM categories are designed to test each girl's communication and presentation skills. NAM's four main categories include: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). These allow every contestant to shine by being evaluated on poise, personality, communication, confidence, and a willingness to help others.



- All Girls Are Eligible: No prior pageant experience is necessary to compete. NAM's skilled and caring production team will walk contestants through every step of the program. NAM firmly believes that with hard work and dedication, every girl has what it takes to succeed regardless of her previous experience.



The Benefits of Participating in NAM Are Lifechanging



The NAM prize packages literally change the girls' lives. In addition to a generous $1.5M in scholarships awarded annually, NAM offers the priceless opportunity for girls to sharpen presentation and public speaking abilities, all while forging friendships that will last a lifetime. This age-appropriate contest helps girls develop their competitive skills in a supportive environment.



Each year, one exceptional girl rises above the rest to be crowned NAM Queen. In addition to a $5,000 scholarship, she will enjoy a summer representing girls of all backgrounds as she travels the country in her duties as Queen. She will also have the opportunity of a lifetime to travel to Hollywood, California, and enjoy a VIP tour of Disneyland in the Fall before she returns to crown her successor.



Age divisions include:

Princess: Ages 4, 5 and 6

Jr. Pre-Teen: Ages 7, 8 and 9

Pre-Teen: Ages 10, 11 and 12

Jr. Teen: Ages 13, 14 and 15

Teen: Ages 16, 17 and 18

Miss: Ages 19-24



Get Information Now To Compete



NAM is ready to celebrate America's greatness and the individuality of American girls. Are you?



Don't delay. Visit the NAM website today to see when and where the 2019 NAM competition will take place in your state, and get the name and contact information for your state's pageant director.



