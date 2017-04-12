National American Miss Open Calls in the Dallas, Texas Area Are About to Begin

NAM, the nation's largest pageant for girls, is soon having open calls in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls is soon having open calls in the Dallas, Texas area. NAM has been around for over a decade and every year awards over $1,000,000 in cash, awards, scholarships, prizes, and more. The girls who participate in the contests will achieve self-confidence, self-respect, poise, communication skills, and above all…friends and memories that last a lifetime!
National American Miss is different from other pageants. With them, there are no hidden fees…all fees are disclosed up front. In addition, since NAM focuses on a girl's natural beauty, there is a "no-makeup" rule for girls ages 12 and under. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). Other pageants allow young contestants to wear makeup, wigs, and even fake teeth to appear more mature than their actual age.
The NAM's highly-acclaimed production team is not only the heart and soul of the organization, but they go above and beyond to make each and every pageant unlike any other. One of the best aspects of NAM is that no prior pageant experience is required! You and your family will receive all of the information and help you need prior to the pageant.
Of course, every girl wants to wear the crown! The girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss will travel during the summer across the country representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will take an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant, where she will crown her successor. Additionally, she and a guest will receive a tour of Hollywood and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!
So, get ready! Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!
Open calls for the Dallas, Texas area are:
Wednesday, April 19 – Fort Worth, TX at the Sheraton Fort Worth Hotel and Spa
1701 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Session Time: 6:30pm
Thursday, April 20 – Denton, TX at the University of N Texas University Gateway Center
801 N Texas Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201
Session Time: 6:30pm
Saturday, April 22 – Galleria Dallas, TX at the Westin Galleria Dallas
13340 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240
Session Times: 1:30pm and 3:30pm
Sunday, April 23 – Frisco, TX at the Westin Stonebriar
1549 Legacy Drive Frisco, TX 75034
Session Times: 1:30pm and 3:30pm
Wednesday, April 26 –Grapevine, TX at The Great Wolf Lodge
100 Great Wolf Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Session Time: 6:30pm
Thursday, April 27 –Duncanville, TX at the Hilton Garden Inn
800 N Main Street, Duncanville, TX 75116
Session Time: 6:30pm
Friday, April 28 –Richardson, TX at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson
900 E Lookout Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Session Time: 6:30pm
Saturday, April 29 –Arlington, TX at the Sheraton Arlington
1500 Convention Center Drive, Arlington, TX 76011
Session Times: 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm
Sunday, April 30 – Fort Worth, TX at the Radisson Fort Worth Fossil Creek
2540 Meacham Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Session Times: 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm
Monday, May 1 –Tyler, TX at the Rose Garden Center
420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, TX 75702
Session Time: 6:30pm
