National American Miss Open Calls in the Dallas, Texas Area Are About to Begin

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls is soon having open calls in the Dallas, Texas area. NAM has been around for over a decade and every year awards over $1,000,000 in cash, awards, scholarships, prizes, and more. The girls who participate in the contests will achieve self-confidence, self-respect, poise, communication skills, and above all…friends and memories that last a lifetime!



National American Miss is different from other pageants. With them, there are no hidden fees…all fees are disclosed up front. In addition, since NAM focuses on a girl's natural beauty, there is a "no-makeup" rule for girls ages 12 and under. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%). Other pageants allow young contestants to wear makeup, wigs, and even fake teeth to appear more mature than their actual age.



The NAM's highly-acclaimed production team is not only the heart and soul of the organization, but they go above and beyond to make each and every pageant unlike any other. One of the best aspects of NAM is that no prior pageant experience is required! You and your family will receive all of the information and help you need prior to the pageant.



Of course, every girl wants to wear the crown! The girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss will travel during the summer across the country representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will take an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant, where she will crown her successor. Additionally, she and a guest will receive a tour of Hollywood and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!



So, get ready! Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!



Open calls for the Dallas, Texas area are:

Wednesday, April 19 – Fort Worth, TX at the Sheraton Fort Worth Hotel and Spa

1701 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, April 20 – Denton, TX at the University of N Texas University Gateway Center

801 N Texas Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, April 22 – Galleria Dallas, TX at the Westin Galleria Dallas

13340 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75240

Session Times: 1:30pm and 3:30pm



Sunday, April 23 – Frisco, TX at the Westin Stonebriar

1549 Legacy Drive Frisco, TX 75034

Session Times: 1:30pm and 3:30pm



Wednesday, April 26 –Grapevine, TX at The Great Wolf Lodge

100 Great Wolf Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Session Time: 6:30pm



Thursday, April 27 –Duncanville, TX at the Hilton Garden Inn

800 N Main Street, Duncanville, TX 75116

Session Time: 6:30pm



Friday, April 28 –Richardson, TX at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson

900 E Lookout Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, April 29 –Arlington, TX at the Sheraton Arlington

1500 Convention Center Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Session Times: 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm



Sunday, April 30 – Fort Worth, TX at the Radisson Fort Worth Fossil Creek

2540 Meacham Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76106

Session Times: 11:00am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm



Monday, May 1 –Tyler, TX at the Rose Garden Center

420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler, TX 75702

Session Time: 6:30pm



