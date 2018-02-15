National American Miss Open Calls in the Houston, Texas Area Are About to Begin

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2018 --National American Miss(NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls, is soon having open calls in Houston, Texas. NAM has been around for over a decade and annually awards over $1,000,000 a year in cash, awards, prizes, scholarships, and more. Each girl who participates will gain confidence, self-esteem, self-assurance, communication skills, and especially…friends and memories that last a lifetime!



Each girl mentors, challenges, and encourages other in every part of their lives. They will learn that they are never too young to do whatever they set their minds to. NAM's mission is to "encourage America's future leaders and equip them with valuable life skills".



National American Miss is quite different than other pageants. This unique organization fosters positive self-image and focuses on a girl's natural beauty, using the recurring theme of "keeping it real". This can especially be seen in the "no-makeup" rule for girls younger than 13 years of age. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%).



One of the best features of NAM is that no prior pageant experience is required! Everything you need to know, you will learn prior to the pageant. Friendly and supportive staff members are ready and willing to guide each girl through her entire pageant experience.



Every girl wants to receive the crown. For the girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss, she will spend her summer traveling across the country, proudly representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will embark on an all-inclusive trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant. While there, she will graciously crown her successor. In addition, she and a guest will receive a Hollywood tour and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!



So, get ready! Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!



Open calls for the Houston, Texas area are:



Saturday, February 17- at the Hilton North Hotel – Greenspoint area

12400 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:30pm



Sunday, February 18 - at the Royal Sonesta Hotel - Galleria Area

2222 West Loop So., Houston, TX 77027

Session Time: 2:00pm



Wednesday, February 21 - at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square Hotel

16090 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, February 24 - at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel

1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:30pm



Sunday, February 25 - at the Royal Sonesta Hotel – Galleria Area

2222 West Loop So., Houston, TX 77027

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:30pm



Tuesday, February 27 - at the Marriott South – Hobby Airport

9100 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77017

Session Time: 6:30pm



Friday, March 2 - at the Wyndham West Houston – Katy

14703 Park Row Dr., Houston, TX 77079

Session Time: 6:30pm



Saturday, March 3 - at the Sheraton Suites – Galleria Area

2400 West Loop S., Houston, TX 77027

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:30pm



Sunday, March 4 - at the NASA Clear Lake Hilton Hotel

3000 NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Session Times: 1:00pm and 3:30pm



