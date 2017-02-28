National American Miss Texas Open Calls Are Underway

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --National American Miss (NAM), the nation's largest pageant for girls is currently having open calls in Texas. NAM has been around for over a decade and continues to award over $1,000,000 a year in cash, awards, scholarships, and prizes. The girls will gain confidence, self-esteem, poise, communication skills, and above all…friends and memories that last a lifetime!



One of the best things about NAM that you don't get from other pageants is that all costs for the pageant are disclosed upfront, and there are no hidden fees. In addition, since NAM focuses on a girl's natural beauty, there is a "no-makeup" rule for girls ages 12 and under. Most importantly, there is NO swimsuit competition for any of the age groups. Instead, the girls will be scored in 4 categories: formal wear (30%), personal introduction (30%), interview (30%), and community involvement (10%).



The NAM's highly praised production team is the heart and soul of the organization. They go above and beyond to make each and every pageant unlike any other. Best of all…no prior pageant experience is required! You will receive all of the information and help you need prior to the pageant.



The girl that earns the National Title for National American Miss will travel across the country, during the summer, representing the National American Miss Pageant Program. During the week of Thanksgiving, she will take an all-expense paid trip to Anaheim, California to attend the National Pageant. During this time, she will not only crown her successor, but she and a guest will receive a tour of the famous and historic Hollywood and enjoy a special day at Disneyland®!



So, get ready! Any girl is welcome to compete. Head to the next open call, and YOU could unleash your potential and don the next crown!



Open calls for the Houston,Texas area are:



Tuesday, Feb 28- Beaumont, TX at the Holiday Inn Beaumont

3950 I-10 South & Walden Road, Beaumont, TX 77705

Session Times: 6:30pm



Wednesday, March 1 - Houston, TX at the Marriott Houston North - Greenspoint Area

255 North Sam Houston Parkway East, Houston, TX 77060

Session Time: 6:30pm



Friday, March 3 - Houston, TX at the Royal Sonesta Hotel - Galleria Area

2222 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77027

Session Time: 6:30pm



Sunday, March 5 – Houston, TX at the NASA Clear Lake Hilton Hotel – NASA Area

3000 NASA Road 1, Houston , TX 77058

Session Times: 1:00pm or 3:30pm



