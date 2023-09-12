National Author Discovers the Need for Pen Pals in American Prison System

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2023 --In collaboration with Freebird Publishers, Krista Smith moves the world with the most informative book on how prisoners can not only find pen pals but also how to keep them interested. In her book, PEN PALS: A Personal Guide For Prisoners ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/preorder-pen-pals-a-personal-guide-for-prisoners ), Krista explains the ins and outs of keeping pen pals interested and inspired to continue an outside relationship.



There is no argument about how important pen pals are to prisoners' rehabilitation. Likewise, there is no argument about how important prisoner pen pals are to lonely people on the outside. Studies have also shown that relationships that start from the separation of prison walls last much longer than most relationships that begin on the outside.



Writing letters to incarcerated people helps remind them they're still part of the community and helps remind others that not everyone in prison is an unredeemable monster, they're just people who have been through difficult challenges as well. But it does not stop there, and often, it's only the beginning. When a prisoner finds a pen pal, their next challenge is to keep that pen pal. That is where the information in Krista's book becomes most valuable.



Her book fills in all the gaps for prisoners who find writing letters challenging. This book brings relief to everyone involved in the prisoner's life. The pen pal, the prisoner, the prison staff, and even the prisoner's family. With good writing skills and interesting material to share, a prisoner can keep their pen pal engaged.



This book solves yet another frustration. It's a commonly known fact that giving gifts to prisoners is often a difficult process when trying to find something that a prison will allow someone on the outside to send in. Books are the universal gift idea for any prisoner. This book is probably the best choice as it advances the prisoners' social skills and rehabilitation.



