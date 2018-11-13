Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --President and Founder of Fratire Publishing LLC, Corey Lee Wilson, is leading a new national proclamation and presidential petition to make every month of April the National "Be a Gentleman and Be a Lady" Month Proclamation and Awareness Program.



The program is based on the Seven Pillars of Gentlemanly and Ladylike Behavior and Ethical Values and is a platform of practical advice and guidance for teenagers, young and mature adults alike so they can become outstanding ladies and gentlemen and lead by example in a 21st century dynamic with these essential qualities:



Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, Citizenship and Sapience



The goal is to raise public awareness year-round about sexual harassment, misogynistic behavior, and bad manners between the sexes as well as to educate and inform communities and individuals through various media outlets and a webinar program for safe and sane dating relationships using the Seven Pillars of Gentlemanly and Ladylike Behavior and Ethical Values as the foundation and core of principles.



Specifically, during the month of April, community-based organizations, high school campuses, 2-year and 4-year colleges and university campuses, as well as youth mentoring centers, government agencies, non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals plan events and activities to highlight gentlemanly and ladylike behavior and their core values between teens, young and mature adults; be it for dating, relationships, and everyday encounters.



The theme, slogan, resources and presidential proclamation process for the National "Be a Gentleman and Be a Lady" Month Proclamation and Awareness Program are being coordinated by Fratire Publishing LLC with assistance from like-minded partners and organizations throughout the United States. Asks the project leader, "Perhaps you or your organization can become one?"



The Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to fund this ambitious program is launching November 12, 2018 with a funding goal of $25,000 to reach out and secure as many supporters in the USA to generate enough petitions to ensure the President backs the program and proclaims the month of April the National "Be a Gentleman and Be a Lady" Month Proclamation and Awareness Program.



The crowdfunding platform provides for eight levels of funding consisting of three dating series of books in Kindle ($5) and paperback ($15) versions to choose from; free webinar program access for 10 attendees ($25); a partner recognition listing on the program's website ($50); testimonial upgrade on website ($100); a copy of the signed presidential proclamation ($250); an opportunity to sit on a panel of judges for the Gent & Lady of the Year Contest ($500); and the option to be featured on the website and webinar with a personal 3 minute video message regarding the campaign and/or personal experience ($1,000).



The three-dating series of books published by Fratire Publishing LLC earlier this year that are being offered for the first two crowdfunding backing levels are:



- Every Daughter Deserves a Gentleman: How to Master Gentlemanly Behavior & Become a Gentleman

- Every Son Deserves a Lady: How to Master Ladylike Behavior & Become a Lady

- So You Want to Date My Daughter? A Father's Rulebook on the Do's and Don'ts for Dating His Little Princess



Supporters can also promote the cause and help make it happen without having to make a financial contribution—and still win the above prizes by making one of the 10/20/30/40/50 referral levels in the campaign's Viral Contest; or like, follow and share the project's Facebook posts and Twitter tweets to their own media network of friends, family and associates.



The project leader Corey Lee Wilson admits, "This is not your typical crowdfunding campaign. It's been over two years in the making," he adds, "and considering all of the saddening news during that time about sexual harassment, misogynistic behavior, and bad manners—the timing couldn't be more appropriate." He also uses the hashtag #MannersNow in unity and support for the campaign.