National Company Brings Friends Together for Thanksgiving

North Dighton, MA -- 11/16/2021 --Thanksgiving Is usually a time of joy but for some it's a time of loneliness. This year however can be different. Once again, a nationally known pen pal company starts its holiday campaign of bringing lonely people together. Penacon (www.Penacon.com) is dedicated to fighting loneliness and depression this holiday with their web-based pen pal site that can be accessed for free by those online.



Being alone on Thanksgiving can feel challenging. This holiday is a time of year that many people spend in the company of family and friends. Accepting being alone doesn't necessarily mean staying home and feeling lonely. There are many things that you can do on Thanksgiving that put you in the company of people, or connect you with people, while you are still alone.



Even for those who are alone on Thanksgiving, can reach out to others. The best way to do this is often to put others' needs ahead of your own. Who else might be lonely this time of year? Who else is wishing that they had a companion? Answering those questions may very well ease the effects of loneliness.



Prisoners can be especially lonely during the holiday season, after all, what's there to be thankful for in prison? Connecting with a prisoner can be a fulfilling experience for all involved.



What's commonly unknown is that there are millions of men and women who are currently incarcerated, just waiting for someone to write and exchange life experiences? All of the inmates who are listed in web-based pen pal sites enjoy getting letters; especially those letters which help build their confidence. It can be a lot of fun communicating with these male and female inmates.



These inmates are very real and are seeking pen pals! Receiving a letter is the highlight of the day for most prisoners. Just think of how lonely it must feel at mail call to never hear your name being called, especially after being locked up for several years and family and friends have deserted you. These inmates can't wait to hear from someone!



At Penacon, their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community gain friendship and make romantic connections around the world. Whether you're looking for a new friend to connect with or want to stay in touch with an imprisoned loved one, you've come to the right place. Anyone over 18 can browse the site for personal ads, pictures and profiles of inmates to find your pen pal today!



