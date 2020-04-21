National Company Brings Great Gift to Those Most in Need

Penacon.com Bridges the Gap Between Prisoners and Those Who Care About Them
North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --The criminal justice system in America Incarcerates more petty offenders than any other, worldwide. People are locked up for acts as insignificant as an inability to make payments to traffic court and other made up crimes. This damaged system affects thousands of people from every class of people, from juvenile offenders all the way to the grandfathers who are locked up for decades. The constant affect among them all is the loss of connection with those they love.
Only in the last few years has America realized that most prisoners will one day return to their communities. The only way to prepare a prisoner for a successful return is to provide a way for prisoners to maintain family and community ties. And, by making a way for prisoners to find and maintain meaningful relationships.
https://www.Penacon.com)" href="https://www.Penacon.com,">Penacon.com (https://www.Penacon.com) has brought the world of friendship to prisoners around the country through their web-based pen pal service. They have made it easier than ever for the American people to stay connected to their imprisoned friends and families behind the fence.
Penacon.com has also recognized the strain placed on a prisoner's family when they are forced to replace the whole world the prisoner knows. In many cases it's the family of a prisoner that is the only link to life on the outside and often the only people who manage to maintain any meaningful method of contact, once the prisoner is actually incarcerated.
Relieving the stress on family members is now possible. This is made possible by companies like Penacon, who have established an option that allows a prisoner's outside contact to establish a profile on the behalf of an incarcerated loved one. This allows people who care about a prisoner to take an active role on helping a prisoner stay connected. With a profile on Penacon.com a prisoner can be connected to thousands of visitors who want to know a prisoner.
