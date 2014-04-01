National Elections to Elect the Virtual President USA

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --VPUSA was created to inspire today's young achievers and develop our future leaders of corporations, non-profit organizations, and of our nation. Americans between the ages of 12 and 24 announce their candidacy by uploading their self-taken videos at http://www.VirtualPresidentialUSA.com. There is no cost to participate in national virtual elections. The elections contest culminates in a winner's gala at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, GA on January 15, 2015.



Leading Candidates from four regions of the nation will have an opportunity to participate in regional debates, interviews and speaking opportunities. The four national finalists will share in $30,000 of scholarship grants, and other awards. In the works is an opportunity for the winner to host a political history theme show. The show will be a magazine format, current events show for youth.



Candidates are ranked by a combination of public voting and a panel of judges that are appointed by the National Speakers League. “The Virtual President USA competition is a fun way for young achievers to build essential skills for leadership” said Akeem Ogle, CEO & Project Ambassador of VPUSA. "We've developed this engaging educational platform, to put the focus on the candidates' oratory, writing, and presenting skills, since these skills are becoming somewhat of a lost art during this age of texting." Ogle adds, “In this contest there are four winners and no losers, all participants are able to grow these core competency skills”.



Corporations sharing a similar vision of building a greater America have an opportunity to participate in this campaign at various levels of sponsorship. "It's our belief that sponsoring corporations demonstrate the highest commitment to social responsibility, and share the vision, that our future is in the hands of young Americans. I like to say that our corporate partners are helping us to create tomorrow’s leaders today” added Ogle.



Visit the official VPUSA website www.VirtualPresidentUSA.com for official election guidelines, and to participate as a candidate, or as a virtual voter in support of this educational initiative.



Garfield Akeem Ogle is a 2012 graduate of Georgia State University with a B.B.A in Finance. He is passionate about enterprise, a young entrepreneur who believes that the American dream is alive for those who dare to pursue it. With drive and determination, there is nothing he feels that cannot be accomplished. As co-founder of Virtual President Elections, Ogle shares his confidence in the American dream with candidates and virtual voters. Garfield also sits on the advisory board of IDC and Companies.



