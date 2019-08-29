National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) Announces Release of State EVV Implementation Tracker

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2019 --The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is proud to announce the release of its new State EVV Implementation Tracker, which was made public at the National Home and Community Based Services Conference. This tool is the first of its kind and provides a single website detailing the States' EVV implementation process under the 21st Century Cures Act. NEVVA, in coordination with ADvancing States (formerly the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD)) and Applied Self-Direction, worked to design a tool that allows website visitors to quickly and easily access pertinent implementation processes and details.



Mark Dillon, Executive Director of NEVVA said "I am pleased to announce the release of the State EVV Implementation Tracker in partnership with ADvancing States and Applied Self-Direction, and we hope the States find this tool of great value in providing current and future updates as they implement their EVV model. The tool will also provide a resource for States to continue to share updated information about their respective status."



Martha Roherty, Executive Director of ADvancing States said "We are proud to announce the launch of the State EVV Tracker, which we developed in collaboration with the National EVV Association and Applied Self-Direction. States frequently ask us for information on the current status of their peers' implementation efforts, but there has yet to be a comprehensive and objective resource that people can turn to for this information. This tool will finally provide that important role for the states and their partners."



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted on December 13, 2016, with the intention to accelerate health care innovation. The Cures Act relies, in part, on savings generated through reductions in fraud, waste and abuse from EVV.



EVV enables health care providers to confirm that care services were actually delivered by using a variety of electronic methods like apps on a smart device, biometric information capture, telephony and other methods. To be compliant with the Cures Act, personal care services are required to be verified using EVV technology beginning January 1, 2020, and home health services beginning January 1, 2023.



Please visit http://nevva.org/evvtracker to view the new web tool.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.



About ADvancing States

ADvancing States was founded in 1965 under the name National Association of State Units on Aging. In 2019, the association changed its name to ADvancing States. Today, ADvancing States represents the nation's 56 state and territorial agencies on aging and disabilities and long-term services and supports directors.



About Applied Self-Direction

Applied Self-Direction provides practical expertise intended to create and operate self-direction programs that run effectively and efficiently for individuals, states, managed care entities, Financial Management Services (FMS) providers, and other stakeholders. The mission of Applied Self-Direction is to promote self-direction so individuals have the choice and control to live the lives they want.