National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) Partners with ADvancing States for 2020 EVV Summit

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is pleased to partner with the ADvancing States (formerly NASUAD) for the NEVVA EVV Summit on May 8-9, 2020, immediately following the (invitation-only) 2020 ADvancing States Spring Meeting at the Salt Lake City Marriott City Center, 220 S State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.



Join States, CMS representatives, EVV Vendors, and other Industry Experts for an informative and interactive two-day conference to explore EVV implementation best practices and strategies to meet the requirements in the 21st Century Cures Act. Speakers and sessions will review the current state of the industry, EVV certification, the future of EVV, EVV metrics and models, and so much more. Attendees will also get a unique opportunity to network and share experiences with peers and colleagues. All attendees at the ADvancing States Spring Meeting and all State government representatives are free to attend the EVV Summit.



Mark Dillon, Executive Director of NEVVA states, "We welcome the opportunity to work with ADvancing States again this year to present an in-depth week of exploration into the best practices and standards in EVV implementation. This event offers an invaluable opportunity for attendees to hear from industry experts on EVV initiatives and much more. It also serves as a vital occasion to network and learn from peers in the industry."



Visit http://nevva.org/evv-summit for additional event details, a comprehensive agenda, and to register to attend today.



NEVVA's core purpose is to help facilitate industry standards and best practices to achieve a standard delivery of EVV data for services delivered to individuals in their homes and communities. By establishing best practices for EVV services, NEVVA will help pave the way to better, more fiscally responsible care. NEVVA will serve as a resource to help members not only implement, but also smoothly integrate and continuously innovate EVV well past those initial deadlines.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.



About ADvancing States

ADvancing States was founded in 1964 under the name National Association of State Units on Aging (NASUA). In 2019, the association changed its name to ADvancing States. Today, ADvancing States represents the nation's 56 state and territorial agencies on aging and disabilities and long-term services and supports directors. ADvancing States supports visionary leadership, the advancement of systems innovation and the articulation of national policies that support long-term services and supports for older adults and people with disabilities.