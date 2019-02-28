National Electronic Visit Verification Association (Nevva) Partners with Nasuad for 2019 Evv Summit

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is pleased to partner with the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD) for the NEVVA EVV Summit on April 5-6, 2019, immediately following the (invitation-only) 2019 NASUAD MLTSS Symposium and Spring Meeting at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, 101 Bowie Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205.



Join States, CMS representatives, Managed Care Organizations, and other Industry Experts for an informative and interactive two-day conference to explore how you can meet the January 1, 2020, EVV implementation deadline in the 21st Century Cures Act. Speakers and sessions will review the current state of the industry, EVV requirements, implementation best practices, and so much more. Attendees will also get a unique opportunity to network and share experiences with peers and colleagues. All attendees at the NASUAD MLTSS Symposium and Spring Meeting are free to attend the EVV Summit.



Mark Dillon, Executive Director of NEVVA said "We welcome the opportunity to work with NASUAD to present an in-depth week of exploration into the best practices and standards in EVV implementation. This event offers an invaluable opportunity for attendees to hear from CMS on the current status of EVV along with other industry experts on EVV initiatives and much more. It also serves as a vital occasion to network and learn from peers in the industry."



Martha Roherty, NASUAD Executive Director, added "We are excited about the ability to collaborate with NEVVA on this important event. As our members work towards implementation of EVV in accordance with the Cures Act, we know there is great need for clear and current information about the Act's requirements, as well as for opportunities to share promising practices from around the country and to increase collaboration with all of the partners involved in making EVV work."



There are just six short weeks left to register for two great events in one week. Don't miss the opportunity to escape the Alamo, stroll along the Riverwalk and enjoy some TexMex food, all while learning how EVV technology can improve your organization. Please visit http://evvsummit.com for additional event details, a comprehensive agenda, and to register to attend.



NEVVA's core purpose is to help facilitate industry standards and best practices to achieve a standard delivery of EVV data for services delivered to individuals in their homes and communities. By establishing best practices for EVV services, NEVVA will help pave the way to better, more fiscally responsible care. NEVVA will serve as a resource to help members not only implement, but also smoothly integrate and continuously innovate EVV well past those initial deadlines.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.



About NASUAD

The National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD) was founded in 1964 under the name National Association of State Units on Aging (NASUA). In 2010, the organization changed its name to NASUAD in an effort to formally recognize the work that the state agencies were undertaking in the field of disability policy and advocacy. Today, NASUAD represents the nation's 56 state and territorial agencies on aging and disabilities and supports visionary state leadership, the advancement of state systems innovation and the development of national policies that support home and community-based services for older adults and individuals with disabilities.