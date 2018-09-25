National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) to Hold Fall Meeting

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) announced today that it will hold its inaugural Fall Meeting Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 9 a.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport Hotel, 4700 Southport Rd., Atlanta, Ga., 30337.



At the meeting, guests will hear from industry thought leaders in the Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) space and can expect to learn more about the organization and its importance to its constituents. Representatives from NEVVA will also discuss its membership categories, how to become members and how to get involved on the Advisory Board Committees. Speakers at the meeting will include Brad Levine, CEO of Tellus LLC, Tom Underwood, CEO of Sandata Technologies LLC, Mark Dillon, Executive Director of NEVVA and Martha Roherty, Executive Director of the National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD).



In addition to the agenda points, guests will have ample time to meet and network with their peers. NEVVA welcomes all interested guests to attend the meeting including States, Managed Care Organizations, Provider Agencies, other Technology and Service Provider Organizations and any other interested individuals.



Mark Dillon, Executive Director of NEVVA said "The importance of the Fall meeting is to communicate how companies and individuals can get involved in NEVVA. EVV is now a core component of the delivery of Home and Community-Based Services for Medicaid recipients. Since the passage of the Cures Act, the pace of EVV implementations has increased, but there is still work to be done. Though there are similarities in basic functionality, EVV is interpreted differently across each of their individual implementations. The members of NEVVA will be developing the standards and operational guidelines for EVV as it's implemented throughout the U.S."



To register to attend the meeting, visit https://nevva.org/events, or contact Mark Dillon at mdillon@nevva.org or 614-656-8056.



NEVVA's core purpose is to establish industry standards and facilitate best practices to achieve a standard delivery of EVV data for services delivered to individuals in their homes and communities. By establishing best practices for EVV services, NEVVA will help pave the way to better, more fiscally responsible care.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted in December 2016, intended to accelerate health care innovation. Funding for the Cures Act initiatives rely, in part, on savings generated through reductions in fraud, waste and abuse from EVV. Recently, Congress approved a bill, H.R. 6042, that delays the reductions in federal matching assistance percentage for Medicaid personal care services delivered without EVV until January 1, 2020. On July 30, the President signed this legislation into law, solidifying the delay and effectively allowing more time for states to engage stakeholders and procure a solution that meets the needs of their constituents.



NEVVA will serve as a resource to help members not only implement, but also smoothly integrate and continuously innovate EVV well past the initial deadlines.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.