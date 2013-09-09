National Finance Olympiad Announces the Winner for India's First Financial Literacy Artwork Contest

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --National Finance Olympiad Association announced the winner of their Artwork competition on Sunday 8th September 2013.



The winning artwork entry was called 'Invest don't gamble' and is on public display on the Finance Olympiad's Facebook page.



India's first literacy artwork competition saw some great artworks fighting for the top position but it was 14 year old Paras Chaudhary from DPS Indirapuram who eventually was declared the winner by the jury.



"The initiative taken to make children aware about this interesting subject which is essential part of our daily lives is applaud-able.", said Paras' mother Vandana Chaudhary.



"We are certainly committed to the cause and have received great response from school's all over India who are now planning to initiate Finance Olympiad within their schools. In stage 2, we would also be conducting an all India Financial Literacy Quiz and a Treasure Hunt.", said Vikrant Bahl, the program director of Finance Olympiad.



"We are accepting school nominations on our website till end of this month.", Bahl further added.