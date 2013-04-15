New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --National Financial Partners Corp (NYSE: NFP) traded in the range of $24.95 and $25.06 during its latest trading session, which is also its 52 weeks high price point as well. The stock had opened at $25.05 and is at $24.98, up 6.71 percent from its previous close of $23.41, with above average shares volume. National Financial Partners has traded 7.238 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend.



The company commands market capitalization of $996.22 million. Its stock is highly volatile as it commands beta of 1.78. The company is planning to go private, valued more than $1 billion.



Find out if NFP could maintain its momentum in the upcoming trading sessions here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NFP



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock is at $1.93, up 2.12 percent from its previous close of $1.89. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 4.43 million shares, which is more than four times higher than its average daily trading volume of 931k shares. The stock has made upward movement with unusually high volume and thus shows bullish trend.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has recently been upgraded by MLV & Co. The company commands market capitalization of $99.30 million and its stock lost 50.89 percent in the past 52 weeks. It is based out of North Carolina and was established in 1986.



Find out where BCRX could be headed by getting the complete trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=BCRX



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009