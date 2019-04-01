National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Launches Campaign Encouraging Everyone to Be Louder Than Silence

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --The first step in solving any problem is to talk about it. Today, The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) takes a new step toward breaking the silence that holds us back from ending child abuse.



This April, for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, we are going to break the silence around child abuse and neglect by launching "Louder than Silence." Our goal is to ignite a movement embracing survivors, neighbors, family and friends even those who have abused. Your voices can be a whisper or a roar, but can no longer be silent. We encourage you to speak up and let others hear you so the suffering stops.



"When someone learns of EndCAN, they instantly acknowledge a story that they couldn't forget, or a person or situation they know touched by abuse and neglect." said Lori Poland, executive director of The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect. "Louder than Silence helps unite those voices behind something they know is wrong and should be stopped."



Help us post, tweet, like, share and comment - and include #SpeakUp - so those touched by abuse know there is support. Uniting voices sends the message that more must be done.



EndCAN founders Survivor Lori Poland and nationally-recognized Child Abuse Expert Richard Krugman, MD, are available for media interviews as you look to promote and cover Child Abuse Prevention Month.



The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) is working to end child abuse and neglect in our lifetime by changing the perception of child abuse and neglect in our country as social and legal problems, to also being health, mental health and public health problems that can be treated. EndCAN helps survivors, thrivers and transcenders of abuse by uniting voices. The Foundation will work with others to dramatically expand funding for research, training and prevention.