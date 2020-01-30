National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Receives Support for National Partners Collective

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2020 --The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect is proud to recognize the support of national organizations working to end child abuse and neglect. The Children's Hospital Association (CHA) has engaged in a new effort that aims to unite work across the country by giving seed funding to the CAN National Partners Collaborative.



The CAN National Partners Collaborative will spotlight programs across the United States that take a multi-disciplinary approach and effectively focus on care and services that work to measurably reduce child abuse and neglect and create a supportive and nurturing environment for children and families. The collaborative aims to bring the field of national child abuse and neglect organizations together for inter-community collaboration and partnership.



"Our collective focus on expanding care and services will afford agencies to be more impactful as they share resources, information, messages, and support for all providers working and interacting with children and families," said Lori Poland, executive director for the National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect. "A united and partnered vision of a more cohesive field will create the momentum needed to move the needle to end child abuse and neglect."



EndCAN will serve as a convener of the collaborative. The national foundation held its first convening in 2019. The funding from CHA supports the collaborative's continuing work. The collaborative recognizes the vital role children's hospitals have in not only treating those children who have been harmed but in ensuring their return to safe and supportive family environments.



"Through peer convening and learning, children's hospitals have long shared and implemented best practices for the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect," said Mark Wietecha. "The CAN Collaborative will enable national organizations to have even greater impact on the rates of abuse and neglect in our country."



While uniting an industry, the CAN Collaborative will work with other fields that have impact, presence and connection with children and families.



About EndCAN

EndCAN works to change the way child abuse and neglect is addressed by focusing on the health, mental health and public health issues of abuse. EndCAN helps survivors, thrivers and transcenders of abuse by uniting voices. The Foundation works with others to expand funding for research, training, prevention and advocacy.