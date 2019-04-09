Upper Marlboro, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Preliminary information indicates that Sgt. Flores stopped and waited to make a turn onto Rue Saint Lo Drive. However, a flatbed truck rear-ended her before she could make the turn. The high impact of the collision pushed her vehicle into the middle of the intersection, directly into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer. As a result, Flores went to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, where she later died from her injuries. At this time, the Baltimore County Police state that the accident is still under investigation. There is no indication as to the specific cause of the initial rear-end collision.



In addition, law enforcement has not determined whether or not any charges are in relation to the crash. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Sgt. Dinora Flores. In his remarks, he offered heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sgt. Flores. He also noted that Sgt. Flores, who was a ten-year veteran of the state's National Guard, served with distinction. Rear-end collisions remain one of the most common causes of motor vehicle accidents. According to data from the Insurance Information Institute (III), there are 1.5 million rear-end collisions reported in the United States each year. As explained by the Maryland car accident lawyers at Jaklitsch Law Group, "Rear-end collisions are frightening accidents.



While these accidents can occur for a number of different reasons, distracted driving and tailgating are a significant problem. All drivers in Maryland have an obligation to operate their vehicles in a safe manner. This requires keeping one's full attention on the road and it requires leaving sufficient space between other cars. "The severity of rear-end collisions can vary widely. Although some rear-end collisions end up being relatively minor fender benders, there are many that result in catastrophic injuries or fatalities. In fact, government data indicates that nearly one in every three car accident injuries reported in the United States happened in a rear-end collision.