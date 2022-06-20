CurcuMAXX C+ Can Help 300,000 Children with Arthritis in the U.S.

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2022 --Three hundred thousand children in the U.S. suffer from Juvenile Arthritis, which is why Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, wants to remind everyone that National Juvenile Awareness Month is coming up in July.



JA attacks not only joints but also the immune system and other organs.



NationalToday.com reports that the immune system in children can harm joints, cause swelling and stiffness, and even permanent damage.



"Juvenile Arthritis can be a debilitating disease," said Lepine, whose company is launching a high-dose Curcumin supplement, CurcuMAXX C+, this year in the U.S. "Curcumin offers many health benefits for adults and kids."



Curcumin is the active ingredient in Turmeric that provides health benefits, especially its anti-inflammatory properties.



Healthy.net lists six science-backed health benefits of Turmeric/Curcumin for children with Juvenile Arthritis:



1) Strong anti-inflammatory

2) Maintain antioxidant levels to prevent damage related to oxidative stress

3) Ease pain better than pain killers

4) Regulate immune response to JA

5) Protect the stomach from side effects of drugs, such as NSAIDs

6) Control Uveitis, a common complication of juvenile arthritis



"As you can see, Curcumin offers parents another avenue of treatment to help their children with JA," Lepine said.



Juvenile Arthritis Month, which was founded by the Arthritis Foundation, is the time when medical professionals promote education about the disease and provide resources that can help parents whose kids have JA.



"It puts the spotlight on JA. You can also go to Arthritis Foundation to learn more about JA," Lepine said. "During July, the medical health community will highlight the causes of the disease and how to treat it."



CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin.



For more information, please visit CurcuMAXX C+ online.