QINAO® PASSION MALE Helps Men Relieve Stress and Enjoy Pleasure

"Although everyone should take care of themselves all year round, National Men's Health Month reminds men to visit their doctors or specialists if they haven't seen them recently," said Felix Schmitt, head of QINAO®, a division of R-Pharm, a German pharmaceutical company. "Now is the time for the medical community to educate men about potential health conditions.



"Early detection can save lives," Schmitt added. "By having an annual physical, your doctor can check for health conditions, such as prostate cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, colon cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, depression, high cholesterol, mental disorders, ED, and testicular cancer."



NationalToday.com lists three proactive steps men can take to stay healthy:

- Tweak your diet.

- Set some health goals.

- Get educated.



"If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it has made us place our health as a top priority," Schmitt said. "You must take a proactive approach to your health. You can't wait until you have symptoms."



QINAO® PASSION MALE is a dietary supplement that reduces stress and enhances pleasure by providing the brain with natural ingredients based on scientific research.



"We realize our brain is the command center for energy, pleasure, relaxation, and much more," he said. "Since everything starts in our mind, the brain needs the best nutrition available."



QINAO® PASSION MALE helps reduce stress because it can cause headaches, pain, chest pain, fatigue, upset stomachs, and insomnia. Stress can lead to men having no energy or desire to enjoy life.



"When men feel stressed, they can become withdrawn, distracted, and less affectionate," Schmitt added. "Stress can kill relationships."



Research suggests the ingredients in QINAO® PASSION MALE may have the following health benefits:



- Fenugreek Extract may boost performance.

- Rose Root Extract may help fight stress, enhance brain function, reduce anxiety, promote metabolic health, and increase exercise endurance.

- Zinc may promote fertility health in men and women.

- Vitamin B6 may help with depression, improve brain function, and regulate hormonal activity.

- Chili Pepper Extract may relieve migraines, fight inflammation, promote red blood cell growth, and improve cognitive function.

- L-Arginine may support heart health, build muscles, and improve male health.

- L-Citrulline may increase athletic performance, reduce high blood pressure, and improve male health.

- Selenium, a powerful antioxidant, may protect against heart disease, help prevent mental decline, and boost the immune system.



"We are planning to launch QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE in America later this year," Schmitt said. "QINAO® PASSION MALE can help men savor their personal moments."



For more information about QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE, please visit en.qinao.de



