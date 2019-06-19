National Nonprofit SHARE Announces New Board President

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --National breast and ovarian cancer nonprofit SHARE is pleased to welcome Angelica Cantlon as the organization's new Board President. Angelica Cantlon is the Founder and Managing Partner at Cantlon & Associates, LLC in New Canaan, CT. She succeeds Ilene Cohen, Senior Vice President at PubWorX, who served as Board President for two terms and will remain on the Board.



"We are deeply thankful to Ilene Cohen for her years of service to SHARE, and we are now delighted to welcome Angelica Cantlon as our Board President. Angelica brings a sincere passion for SHARE's mission, and her immense expertise in global strategy and human capital will help SHARE scale to serve the hundreds of thousands of women facing breast or ovarian cancer in need of support," says Jacqueline Reinhard, SHARE's Executive Director.



Ms. Cantlon is herself a two-time breast cancer survivor. "I feel very privileged to have been offered this opportunity and believe this is a way for me to pay it forward after so many people, both friends and family, were there for me," she says.



From 2009 to 2017, Ms. Cantlon was Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Prior to joining IFF, Ms. Cantlon spent 10 years at MetLife; her last position was Senior Vice President and International Chief Administrative Officer. She has also held executive HR positions at Morgan Stanley, Orion Capital Companies, Avon Products, and Southern New England Telephone, and has worked for Greenwich Hospital and The American Health Foundation. She is on the Advisory Board of Healthy Children Directions and is a member of the International Women's Forum; she previously was on the Women's Council and Leadership Committee of Lincoln Center. Ms. Cantlon holds a BS with honors from Marymount College and a MA, Omicron Nu, from New York University.



"SHARE has a 43 year foundation of strength, our mission is clear, and we have a deeply knowledgeable staff and amazing volunteers. My goal is to leverage all that has come before and consider how we can reach even more women to lighten their struggle during a time of need. SHARE's Board will continue to strengthen our alliances with other organizations, get the word out on who we are, and enhance our fundraising so that there are more resources to go towards our mission," says Ms. Cantlon.



About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by breast or ovarian cancer, with a special focus on medically under-served communities. Our mission is to connect these women with the unique support of survivors and peers, creating a nationwide community where no one has to face breast or ovarian cancer alone. SHARE's free services, provided in both English and Spanish, include national helplines, support groups, expert-led educational programs, clinical trial assistance, community outreach, corporate education, advocacy opportunities, caregiver support, and survivor-patient navigation.