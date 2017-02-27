National Photography Firm Opens in Woodland Park, Colorado

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2017 --Woodland Park, Colorado recently became home to a new photography firm called Live Beast Media. Live Beast Media principle photographer, David Adamson and producer, Harriet Robinson moved from California to Colorado to provide an in-state resource for diverse, creative and exceptional photography services including special event, hospitality and resort, and architecture and design applications.



Live Beast Media specializes in digital and large format photography. Adamson and Robinson joined forces sixteen years ago, launching a partnership to provide high-end, striking photographs using an expert lighting technique that captures the professionalism and beauty of their clients' respective projects. They have professional experience working from NY to FL to CA to CO and are former members of the Los Angeles AIA (Architects Institute of America).



Live Beast Media's work has been commended by renowned architectural photographer Julius Shulman and designer Richard Taylor. They have received a Diamond Ace award among others for their work in the industry.



Their former clients have included: BMW, Volvo, Wetzel's Pretzels, Target, Albertsons, Erhlic Architects, Westfield and a variety of other notable clients.



Their photographs have appeared in Architectural Record, Luxe Magazine, Robb Report, California Dream Homes, Los Angeles Home & Decor, Angeleno Magazine and many other prestigious publications.



"In my 35 years of having photographers work for me in both government and private sector, I have not seen a better team" said Michael Perini, President of Perini and Associates. "They use the same formal aesthetics applied by an artist to a composition; they approach photography as a study in symmetry, contrast and color creating highly communicative, quality images," concluded Perini.i.



Events: Adamson and Robinson have covered events from trade shows and celebrity studded corporate events to fund raising galas, golden age birthday parties and class reunions. Examples include: Elizabeth Taylor Aids Benefit, Crave Food Exposition and Paul Mitchell Fund Raiser. Each event required a unique style and setup. They take pride in their ability to provide a tailored approach to each event leading to the most satisfying photographic outcome for clients.



Hospitality and Resort: Live Beast Media provides one of a kind images that are utilized in the Hospitality and Resort industries for advertising, promotional and marketing materials. Through the mastery of lighting and composition, they create stunning images that keep clients returning time and again.



Architecture and Design: Finally, their architectural and design photography services include both interior and exterior photography for architects, builders and developers, retail, hotels and high end real estate agents and brokers.



Live Beast Media provides a custom-tailored package for each event or service to meet the specific needs of each client, and all services are quoted on an individual basis. The company is currently offering an initial discount of 10% off their fees package for first time clients.



"We strive to offer the best of high quality photography work at prices that match our clients' budgetary needs," said Robinson. "We are honored to be trusted with clients' dreams and expectations."



About Live Beast Media

Live Beast Media is a Colorado based photography agency specializing in digital and large format photography. They provide diverse, creative and exceptional photography services including special event, hospitality and resort, and architecture and design applications.



For more information, visit them on the web at www.livebeastmedia.com or via email at livebeastmedia@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/livebeastmedia and on Instagram, Twitter and Google +



About perini & associates

perini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719.651.5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.