National Physical Therapy Month Comes to Dynamics Physical Therapy

Highly regarded physical therapist office, Dynamics Physical Therapy, is getting the word out that October is National Physical Therapy Month, and this year's focus is on the role physical therapy can play in ensuring the healthy aging process.



"We merge a combination of therapeutic approaches from massage to hydrotherapy to simple stretching exercise," said a Dynamics Physical Therapy spokesperson before adding, "The goal of senior physical therapy is to help make the daily tasks of the elderly easier while providing seniors with as much independence as possible."



According to SeniorLiving.org, for elderly patients suffering from chronic pain or those recovering from an injury or surgical procedure, physical therapy not only helps reduce pain, but also assists in restoring coordination, balance, strength, and flexibility.



Beginning in 1981 under the auspices of the American Physical Therapy Association, National Physical Therapy Month shines a spotlight on specific health topics in addition to celebrating all aspects of physical therapy during the month. Previous focuses have included such topics as fitness and obesity, lower back pain, posture issues, and injury prevention.



Age related illnesses are on the rise with the increase in age of the American population. Many people over the age of 65 experience incidents of arthritis within the spine without necessarily exhibiting any symptoms of the medical condition, and physical therapy can help ameliorate future pain from manifesting. Additional areas in which physical therapy shows a salubrious effect includes conditions like stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



"National Physical Therapy Month is an excellent chance for physical therapists to educate the public about the wide range of advantages that physical therapy can have for patients suffering from the effects of aging," said Dynamics Physical Therapy founder, Dr. David Sahley.



Seniors looking to improve their quality of life and full range of mobility are invited to ask their physical therapists what treatment options are available for an array of physical age related conditions.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/