National Publisher Brings New Life to the Less Fortunate

There is no hope better than the hope of financial security. Many Americans dream of making more money while working less. The hardest group of people to provide such opportunity to is American prisoners. Freebird Publishers, however, does just that. They have made best-selling authors out of the least likely people to achieve anything. One such prisoner is Anthony Tinsman.



Anthony Tinsman is an advisory board member of the International Certification Board of Recovery Professionals (ICBRP) and designer of Take a Load Off, a prisoner reentry program used in six federal prisons. TLO was designated a 'Best Practice' in August 2014 for the south-central region. His lectures, curriculum, and articles have helped thousands of prisoners prepare for reentry and life with a record. Tinsman's articles about the prisoner and ex-offender issues have appeared in Huffington Post, Blog Critics, Google Finance, The Gr1nd, Telescope, Spotlight on Recovery Magazine, Prison Law Blog, Incarcerated Voices, Prison Education News, Inmate Shopper, Prisology's Prison Speak, and many others. He advocates for sentencing reform and fair chance policies, including employment and housing opportunities for ex-offenders.



Anthony Tinsman, however, is not just a self-serving author whose only interest is in his income and future book sales. He is and continues to be a voice of reason to all those around him as he educates prisoners about the new life they can have after leaving prison. Mr. Tinsman knows that successful reentry for prisoners means much more than an opportunity that they do not deserve. Mr. Tinsman knows that a prisoner's success means the safety of American communities. He knows that a released prisoner who is equipped with the right tools will turn away from crime, thus reducing recidivism.



Mr. Tinsman knows how to turn a prison sentence into an opportunity and shares his knowledge with everyone in his books.



Freebird Publishers is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers lists the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper."