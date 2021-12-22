National Publisher Is the Saving Grace of the Holidays

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2021 --This is the season of giving and giving a gift to a loved one is the greatest joy of the season. Unfortunately, not everyone can go shopping for the holidays. Prisoners are among the largest group of people who want to give, to a loved one, that is unable to due to incarceration. This year, however, Freebird Publishers (www.freebirdpublishers.com) brings gifts shopping to the incarcerated through their friendly catalog service. https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/gift-look-book-2018-19.



Psychologists have long been fascinated by the subject of gifting because it is a window into so many other important human traits: how we see others, how we assign value to things, our decision-making skills, and our ability to empathize.



From sausages to silk flowers, you too can shop like the Queen



Humans are an incredibly social species and one of the things that set us apart is forming and maintaining relationships with others. Gift-giving around the holidays is a wonderful opportunity to reinforce those relationships, according to Daniel Farrelly, a psychologist at the University of Worcester.



Gifting has also become a high-stakes business. This year in the US, for example, consumers estimate they will spend $942 on Christmas gifts, up from $885 in 2018. In total, gift expenditure is expected to surpass $1 trillion. For many Americans, the cost is just a part of the season, but for a prisoner, it can be impossible.



Freebird Publishers has compiled a large number of affordable gifts that even a prisoner can afford. Moreover, they have developed a method for a prisoner to ship their gift to their loved ones and include a loving message.



