National Quality Forum Appoints Intermountain Healthcare's Chief Patient Experience Officer to Its Board of Directors

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --The National Quality Forum (NQF) has named Shannon Connor Phillips, MD, MPH, Intermountain Healthcare chief patient experience officer, to its board of directors. A non-profit organization committed to driving measurable health improvements, NQF fosters healthy multistakeholder collaboration to advance quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value in healthcare.



Dr. Phillips says her 15 years as a physician healthcare executive will help guide the NQF as it tackles the quickly changing landscape of healthcare.



"I'm excited to serve with the NQF, an organization with major impact on healthcare policy and measurement for our country," said Dr. Phillips. "I believe Intermountain's transformation to a value-based care model is the work ahead for many providers, payers and industry partners. Additionally, our focus on a broader definition of quality and consumerism that starts from the patient perspective is well aligned with NQF direction."



Dr. Phillips is one of seven new members joining NQF's Board of Directors this year, encompassing diverse private and public healthcare leaders from across the country.



"The diverse composition of our Board is central to NQF's commitment to drive multiple perspectives into actions that create measurable health improvements for every person," said NQF President and CEO Shantanu Agrawal, MD, MPhil. "We are excited to enter the new year with Board members focused on tackling national health needs."



The federal government relies on NQF for bringing honest, consensus-based insights from a diverse array of stakeholders to inform and develop healthcare quality policy and public reporting programs. The organization also works with groups and health systems to improve healthcare value and outcomes across the country.



Dr. Phillips says one of the things she's excited about bringing to the board is her knowledge and experience with social determinants of health. Recently Intermountain has put a greater focus on the things that can impact health but aren't directly related to healthcare such as food insecurity, transportation, and housing.



"Sometimes something as simple as a ride to an appointment for someone who doesn't have a car can end up saving a lot on healthcare costs down the road," said Dr. Phillips. "We hope health systems and payers are taking action in health more broadly."



Dr. Phillips will serve on the NQF Board of Directors for three years supporting the NQF mission and forming strategies for providers, payers, government and industry. For more details on NQF's board appointments, click here.



About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.