National Recovery Month 2016 with White Sands Treatment Center

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Every year in September, White Sands Treatment Center and people nationwide celebrate everyone in all forms of recovery to increase awareness and celebrate the successes of those in recovery. National Recovery Month aims to promote and raise awareness that recovery is possible with treatment and that prevention methods work. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, (SAMHSA), is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that sponsors Recovery Month to increase awareness and the understanding of substance use disorders and mental health.



National Recovery month was founded in 1989 but started out as 'Treatment Works!' then evolved to National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Month in 1998. In 2011 it progressed into what it is now, National Recovery Month. Throughout these years National Recovery Month has grown and motivated millions of people raise awareness about substance abuse and mental health and spread the word that 'recovery is possible'.



This year's National Recovery Month theme is "Our Families, Our Stories, Our Recovery" and highlights the voices in recovery. Over 20 million people in the United States are affected by substance use disorder, along with their family and loved ones. If you would like to participate in National Recovery Month this September there are a number of things you can do. You can start an event in your community to get the word out or see if there is an event in your area already that you can attend. You can also promote Recovery Month by posting about it online, there are graphics you can download and share at recoverymonth.gov/promote. Sharing recovery stories and info about recovery is also a great way to raise awareness. Posting your story on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter are ways to spread the word that 'recovery is possible'!



Over 700,000 Americans seek treatment for alcohol or drug addiction every day. At White Sands Treatment Center we want to educate and motivate patients to a lasting recovery and an overall healthier lifestyle. Addiction and substance abuse does not discriminate, it can effect anyone and everyone. Help White Sands Treatment Center spread the word about recovery and celebrate the people in recovery this September in National Recovery Month.



About White Sands Treatment Center

At White Sands Treatment Center, we have worked with countless men and women who have suffered from drug and alcohol addiction and substance abuse. We have a highly experienced staff of board-certified doctors, nurses, medical psychiatrists and addiction counselors who provide high quality care. Together, we design an integrated treatment plan personalized for each patient that will help them end their fight with drug and alcohol addiction. Be proud of yourself on the journey to recovery, and remember you are strong and have a positive, healthy life to live. If you or someone you know needs help beginning the road to recovery contact us today.



Visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more about addiction recovery or call 877-855-3470 now to speak to one of our addiction specialists.



Sources: White Sands Treatment Center