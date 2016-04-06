National Teen Recording Artist Sebastian Janoski to Release Single "Pure Gold" & Appear on iHeart Radio

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --Popular teen recording artist Sebastian Janoski is set to release his new single "Pure Gold" through all digital mediums on Friday April 8th and will be a guest and co-host on the popular iHeart radio show #Tylerstrending on NOW 105.3 FM on Monday April 11th 7pm-Midnight to kick off his promotion and concert tour. The song was co-written and produced by Billboard top 40 producer PJ Bianco, who rose to prominence by taking a leading role in developing/producing and writing for such artists as The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.



About Sebastian Janoski:

Performing since the age of 7, Sebastian Janoski is a 16-year-old singer/songwriter based out of Lititz, Pennsylvania. He is nationally known for his many musical releases, appearances on various television shows, Broadway Theater, movie roles and soundtrack work. Sebastian rose to National prominence as a contestant on NBC's Americas Got Talent at age 12 and has been regarded as "One To Watch" by American Idol Champion Jordin Sparks, legendary music producer Clive Davis and talk show host Katie Couric. He saw his star rise even further in 2014 with the National release of his single and video "When You Were My Girl" through Sony Music/The Orchard which gained nationwide FM as well as internet radio play, charted through BDS and was a finalist in the 2014 GRAMMY Amp initiative.



Sebastian has spent a majority of 2015 touring & writing/recording new music due to be released throughout the 2016 year. He has also spent time working on movie soundtracks such as "Natural Selection" starring Mason Dye, Anthony Michael Hall & Katherine McNamara.



More information, tour schedule and all links on Sebastian can be found at http://www.SebastianJanoski.com.



About the song "Pure Gold":

The song "Pure Gold" was co-written by Sebastian Janoski and PJ Bianco. The song has a definitive and purposeful feel of modern style hit music and energetic anthems in the likes of Sam Smith, Adele & Ed Sheeran. Sebastian Janoski brings his unique Blues/Pop-fusion sound to the powerful song and It's placement in todays pop culture is sure to show Sebastian's skill as not just a vocalist but as a powerhouse songwriter. The song will have its national release through all digital mediums Friday April 8th and is to be followed up with a music video soon after.



About Producer PJ Bianco:

PJ Bianco is an American songwriter and record producer from New Jersey currently residing in LA. Bianco has written and produced chart-topping international hits with artists such as Demi Lovato, Metro Station, Sean Paul, Fifth Harmony and the Jonas Brothers. He is best known for his versatility as a songwriter and producer and being able to work with artists of all genres. He also has a track on the upcoming Nick Jonas album "Last Year Was Complicated".



More information and all links on PJ Bianco can be found at http://www.PJBianco.com.



About the iHeart Radio Show #TylersTrending:

The NOW 105.3 iHeart Radio Show is hosted by pop recording artist and social media star, Tyler Layne in the largest radio and television outlet in America, Tyler is one of the youngest on-air personalities to join iHeartMedia at NOW 105.3 FM in Norfolk, Va. The former Radio Disney star serves as the late night host of the station's 7:00 p.m. to midnight weekday segment called "Tyler's Trending". He interviews top emerging music artists and introduces social media topics and authors on a weekly blog on the station's website (http://now105.iheart.com/onair/tyler-layne-55738).



For more information or to listen to the show go to http://now105.iheart.com.



