New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --According to statistics recorded last year, average wedding costs have risen to an excess of $31k. To that end, the National Wedding Council has issued a security bulletin designed to protect consumers from wedding vendors who undermine the industry. Widely-recognized as the watchdog for wedding vendor practices, the council's bulletin outlines seven ways engaged couples can preserve the integrity of their wedding day. Topping the list are practical insights on how to actively avoid unscrupulous suppliers. Speaking to the future, the report also underscores wedding trends for 2016.



National Wedding Council's security bulletin recommends that couples first check to see if vendors are accredited with a Certified Wedding Vendor designation. Vendors who are certified undergo a ten-point business evaluation as well as accountability practices that assure they are committed to elevated levels of service. Unfortunately the marketplace is inundated with advertising-driven wedding sites whose primary mission is to increase cash flow. But there's hope. Vendors who are backed by a certification recognized by the National Wedding Council have the highest standards.



Engaged couples are also encouraged to avoid vendors who have "No Negative Review" clauses in their contracts. Readers are advised that this clause can be a point of legal contention should anything unseemly occur. The National Wedding Council's bulletin recommends that couples carefully read their contracts, review vendor websites, use wedding professionals, protect themselves by using sound judgment, and walk away from high-pressure sales tactics.



So how do wedding planners and engaged couples find a Certified Wedding Vendor? The National Wedding Council suggests the Wedding Certified program. The program protects couples by certifying only the top wedding vendors around the world. The site conveniently offers couples free online tools where they can educate themselves on how to select the best vendors and avoid the worst.



Spencer Potter, Executive Director of the National Wedding Council said of the Wedding Certified program, "This program helps consumers choose reputable vendors and resolve any issues in the unlikely event that they arise. The vendors in the program's listings are accredited, and in our experience, that level of peace of mind is invaluable."



To find or become an accredited wedding vendor visit www.weddingcertified.com.



About the National Wedding Council

The National Wedding Council is an independent organization created to raise the business review standard and best practices in the wedding vendor marketplace. The Wedding Certified program is recommended by the National Wedding Council to restore ethics, trust, and professionalism in the marketplace between wedding vendors and consumers. The program protects engaged couples and promotes top vendors through trust, commitment and certification.



