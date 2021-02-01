National Wellness Institute Acquires Wellness Compliance Institute

Stevens Point, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --On January 28, 2021, the Board of Directors for the National Wellness Institute (NWI) approved the acquisition of the Wellness Compliance Institute. The acquisition provides wellness leaders, HR professionals, health care brokers, consultants, health and wellness coaches, and clinical professionals with a one-stop shop for training, advocacy, networking, best-practice sharing, credentialing, compliance updates, and code of conduct. "We are excited to add the Wellness Compliance Institute under the umbrella of NWI," said Brian Schroeder, NWI Board president. "As wellness takes a more prominent role in the workplace and in our communities, it is important for everyone who works in this industry to have a go-to place for how to manage a meaningful, compliant, and ethical high-level wellness initiative."



The Wellness Compliance Institute was founded in 2015 to provide professionals with specific training on how to operate legal and ethical wellness initiatives at work and in our communities. "I saw a need that was not being met for our champions and leaders in wellness, so they can better understand the legal and principled side of programming," states Barbara Zabawa, founder of the Wellness Compliance Institute. Barbara and the Board of Directors for the Wellness Compliance Institute saw the opportunity to combine forces with NWI to increase the capabilities and connect compliance and code of conduct to the leading voice of the wellness community and with the most recognized designation in the industry, the NWI Certified Wellness Practitioner (CWP).



About National Wellness Institute (NWI)

Founded in 1977, NWI is the worldwide voice of the wellness community. Our mission is to enrich the lives and careers of wellness professionals by serving as the global professional network for connecting to all disciplines of wellness, providing education and training that promotes life-long learning, and identifying and representing inclusive whole-person professional standards and competencies.